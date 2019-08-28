As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $425,178; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Decreased Its Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,719 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 14,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $159.87. About 1.35 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 23,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 26,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $126.77. About 1.00M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.88 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,612 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.23% or 7,230 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest reported 21,324 shares stake. 5,142 were accumulated by Wealthquest Corporation. Hendley And accumulated 38,204 shares. Sandler Mngmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 68,290 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Motco stated it has 35,979 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 19,771 were accumulated by Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. 1.18M were accumulated by Westwood Group. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,760 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,198 shares to 62,278 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank Options Pop as Financial Shares Slump – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Chief Executive to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.20 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Ltd Company reported 5,006 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Management has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Montgomery Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 20,732 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Iberiabank owns 31,247 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% or 1,784 shares in its portfolio. Becker Cap accumulated 1.76% or 387,419 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 34,887 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 37,376 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 15,053 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 686,111 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management stated it has 1,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Forbes J M & Llp reported 4,031 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Davis holds 1.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 24,489 shares. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 0.21% or 2,521 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.08% or 25,898 shares in its portfolio.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares to 130,821 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.