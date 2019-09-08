As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $334,328; As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Price Rose, Jump Trading Upped by $452,496 Its Holding

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1.10M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 27,674 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 29,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32,393 shares to 32,007 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,205 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 196,089 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 392,921 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 3.32M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 375,790 shares. Donald Smith reported 336,644 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.18% or 417,043 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 36 shares. 145,000 are held by Swiss Bank & Trust. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 110,157 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8.08M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 2,622 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Republic Mgmt invested in 633,123 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tcw Grp invested in 0.07% or 45,131 shares. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 176,150 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 15,825 shares or 0.67% of the stock. American National Bank & Trust has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 39 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gradient Ltd Liability holds 143 shares. Addenda owns 41,506 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 29,913 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Da Davidson Commerce has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.75% or 12,816 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sfe Counsel holds 9,390 shares.