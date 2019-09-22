As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Holder Covington Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position by $2.30 Million; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Upped by $751,839 Its Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 22,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 28,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 32,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08M shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,424 shares to 120,316 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,290 shares, and cut its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

