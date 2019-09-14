As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Hilltop Holdings Boosted Stake; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Value Rose While Stephens Investment Management Group Cut Its Stake

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 58,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 714,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.68 million, down from 773,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 304,663 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,155 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 5,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata (MDSO) to be Acquired by Dassault for $5.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2019 : MFG, SMFG, AZN, GSK, AMD, MDSO, NOK, TSLA, QQQ, AAT, BYND, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Medidata (MDSO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,782 shares to 172,079 shares, valued at $38.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 7,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 827,498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Cap Advsrs Inc holds 0.19% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 7,400 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 12,458 shares. Whittier Tru Company invested in 0.06% or 24,334 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Polen Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 565,493 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 10,042 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 20,476 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ashford Management Inc owns 200,776 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 121,872 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vestor Ltd reported 2.15% stake. Bangor Bancorp has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Keating Inv Counselors invested in 35,415 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 130,794 were accumulated by Wafra Incorporated. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2,283 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 3,968 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 15,081 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd. Lincoln Natl accumulated 8,224 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 185,625 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability reported 89,317 shares. City invested in 0.15% or 3,161 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust accumulated 1,929 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Helps Apparel Logistics Group Triple Daily Output From Its E-Commerce Distribution Center – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,048 shares to 2,123 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,856 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).