As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $609,000; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 227,091 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.96 million, down from 230,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $195.51. About 105,775 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.1. About 245,941 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lateef Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 1,981 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). West Oak Lc invested in 1.6% or 14,442 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 6,756 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pictet North America has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Provident Mgmt has 52,552 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Iberiabank reported 11,727 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability accumulated 200,137 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.59M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Diversified Trust invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,728 shares. International Investors reported 1.86M shares. 288,889 were reported by Calamos Advsr Lc.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 281,638 shares to 564,574 shares, valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc. by 24,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 31,540 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,383 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).