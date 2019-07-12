As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding; Ccm Investment Advisers Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $353,584 as Share Price Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, down from 162,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 3.12 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Invest Management owns 0.69% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,542 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co has 2.83 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 244,637 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management reported 2,001 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 1.43% stake. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisor Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 4,000 were reported by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 48,338 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boys Arnold holds 6,792 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Dt Inv Prtnrs has 2,305 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 720,446 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50B for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37,972 shares to 112,344 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 66,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 2,389 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 286,403 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 31,700 shares. Montag A & Assoc has 1.94% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maltese Management Limited Liability holds 104,300 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 6 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 212,069 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.51% or 53,097 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Limited Com invested in 11,347 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, 1St Source Bank has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 201,428 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 6.52 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 28.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.