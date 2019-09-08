As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Seatown Holdings Boosted Its Stake by $7.73 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Logmein (LOGM) Position as Valuation Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 11,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 178,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 190,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 299,454 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 48,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 100,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, up from 51,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares to 530,708 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.61 million for 15.75 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.