As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Position; Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Lifted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,914 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 4,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 311,340 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

