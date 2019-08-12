As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, King Luther Capital Management Has Lifted Position; National Investment Services Continues to Hold Position in Amerco (UHAL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 5,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.82M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.37M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 4,966 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $351.8. About 54,956 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amerco (UHAL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “U-Haul Parent Amerco’s Earnings Move Slightly Higher – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 7,765 shares. Blackrock reported 522,941 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.52% or 40,728 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tobam invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Charles Schwab Invest has 0.01% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 1,747 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,638 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 476,413 shares. State Street Corporation reported 215,704 shares. Abrams Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5.86% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 561,258 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 246,737 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares to 14,692 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,485 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp reported 6,665 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). South State stated it has 76,573 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 1,267 shares stake. First American Commercial Bank owns 0.59% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 51,032 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt reported 2,900 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.28% or 299,618 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 23,248 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 325,000 shares. Ci Invs accumulated 831,469 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc holds 0.16% or 239,370 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Maple Cap Management Incorporated reported 2.18% stake. Eagle Management Llc, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,094 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny accumulated 38,479 shares.