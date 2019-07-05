As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $57.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 253,723 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.54. About 358,498 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares to 6,183 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Daily Dividend Report: WM, ADI, WMB, XEL, CXO – Nasdaq" on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq" published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq" on February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 71,929 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $251.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "THE LIST: A look at Charlotte's top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal" on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire" published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire" on June 18, 2019.