As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Its Position by $215.34 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Raised as Stock Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 1,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,660 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 billion, up from 8,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $156.53. About 1.53 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 381.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 204,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 258,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71 million, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 1.26M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Cognizant Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services Report by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire" on August 14, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 689 shares to 152,719 shares, valued at $23.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,565 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).