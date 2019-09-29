As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Lifted Stake; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Value Rose, Holder Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 23,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 57,220 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 34,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 109,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 749,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.06 million, down from 858,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 460,670 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mngmt holds 1.60M shares. Wasatch holds 0.94% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp accumulated 7,555 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 1.53M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1,250 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 14,797 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Hsbc Holdg Plc accumulated 0% or 7,363 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 49,096 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 34,169 are owned by Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Co. Mendon Cap reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 0.03% or 4,069 shares. Prudential Financial owns 125,452 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.64 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 192,751 shares to 882,000 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 159,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra reported 130,794 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,152 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davis R M Inc accumulated 14,825 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 0.07% or 38,702 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Co owns 6,904 shares. 27,533 are owned by B T Dba Alpha. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 202,909 shares. Natl Inv Service Wi reported 1.91% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.88% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 562 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D reported 32,799 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,715 shares to 82,255 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 21,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,495 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).