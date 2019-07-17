As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Trimmed by $51.84 Million Its Holding; As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Price Declined, Beach Investment Management Has Raised by $418,600 Its Position

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 1.44M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 276,757 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.98 million, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.83. About 888,190 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 30,536 shares. 31,493 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Company. Cim Ltd Liability Company has 3,709 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 121,338 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 995,022 shares. Markston Lc has 172,761 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Horrell Mngmt holds 700 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,784 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 513,738 shares. 125,844 were accumulated by Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability owns 859 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 180,934 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). At Bank & Trust reported 13,291 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $68.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 58,000 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 67,758 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Haverford stated it has 382,655 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Stifel has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,223 shares. 32,378 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0.03% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 23,133 shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 4,248 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru holds 22,173 shares. Meridian Mngmt stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,968 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 221,861 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc owns 163,150 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.