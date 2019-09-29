As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Randolph Co Lowered Its Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Lifted Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stake by $700,000 as Share Value Rose

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05M, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 192,697 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY); 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 344,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 38,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc reported 4,337 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 103,825 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 331 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 8,979 shares. Pier has invested 1.16% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,651 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 1.49M shares. Eagle Boston Inv invested in 20,386 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability holds 259,619 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Shelton Management stated it has 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 46,557 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 194,804 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Receives $3.5M Order for Rugged Servers – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mercury Systems Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercury Systems names new CTO – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mercury Systems, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Microwave Converters Use Novel Agile Technology to Dynamically Respond to Emerging Electronic Threats – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch Largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy Storage Program in the World – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Unveils New Software Platform To Simplify, Strengthen And Scale Industrial Cybersecurity – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Honeywell International lands $38M defense contract – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil Com invested in 16,000 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 6,049 shares. Lockheed Martin Management holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 37,500 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 7,916 shares. Hendley And Inc has 38,600 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cetera Ltd Com holds 16,189 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based Epoch Invest has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northstar Asset Mngmt holds 0.9% or 13,075 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 29,915 shares stake. 553 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Llc. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 1.17M shares. Hourglass Llc reported 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52 million and $581.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.