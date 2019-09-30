As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Roffman Miller Associates Has Trimmed Position by $589,680

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 43,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,386 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 71,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 521,898 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86M, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $377.74. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc holds 1.2% or 125,237 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Point Ser N A has 0.46% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 538,530 shares. 40,671 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. North Star Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,941 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 6,904 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.15% or 3.71 million shares. Somerset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 1,207 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,470 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.46% stake. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barbara Oil Co holds 1.6% or 16,000 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 28,101 shares in its portfolio. South State holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 62,401 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel has 0.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,359 shares to 142,422 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Professional Advisory Ser holds 3,590 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,387 are owned by Evergreen Cap Lc. Parsec Fin Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 2,809 shares. 6,380 are held by Pacific Glob Mngmt Company. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) has 15,695 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc reported 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 48,451 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,671 were reported by Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Com. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,025 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 31,025 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc reported 767 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,258 shares to 77,797 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

