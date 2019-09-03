As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Janney Capital Management Cut Position by $798,216; Washington Trust Company Decreased Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $385,990

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 94,097 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95M, down from 99,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.57. About 747,207 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 116,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.57. About 584,419 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $443.28M for 21.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,659 shares to 106,976 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 10,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 18,389 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 124,842 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc invested in 20,402 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F owns 125,442 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.14% or 786,905 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn invested in 0% or 16 shares. Community State Bank Na reported 186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Llc stated it has 0.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,873 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 727,044 shares. Strs Ohio owns 9,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,319 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Company accumulated 5,042 shares. Everence holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,498 shares. Agf America holds 45,063 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33,162 shares to 689,297 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (NYSE:CS).