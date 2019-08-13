As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Shareholder Eam Investors Has Upped Position

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 294.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 589,368 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.66 million, up from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 734,689 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6,025 shares to 19,411 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 13,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,738 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.