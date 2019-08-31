As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gradient Investments Has Cut Holding by $9.55 Million; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 59,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 143 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 59,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation holds 14,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 110,779 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp stated it has 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Proshare reported 96,459 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Da Davidson Com, a Montana-based fund reported 66,630 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 45,504 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 31,648 shares. Horrell Cap invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amica Mutual Ins Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Salem Capital Management Incorporated reported 52,959 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc invested in 1.51% or 68,290 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 52,791 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 92,005 shares to 92,345 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 73,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.