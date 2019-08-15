As Honeywell Int’l. (HON) Stock Price Rose, Fiduciary Management Decreased Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While Provident Investment Management Boosted Its Position

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (HON) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 136,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557.88M, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.14. About 271,339 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 816,848 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

