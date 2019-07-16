As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Upped Its Holding; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $340,935; Stock Price Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 13,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $175.3. About 882,550 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1.81% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 61,438 shares. Needham Mngmt Limited Co holds 26,500 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 44,896 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Allsquare Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schafer Cullen Management invested in 0.14% or 60,457 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 200 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sandler Capital Management reported 31,240 shares stake. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,557 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.26% or 26,881 shares in its portfolio. 16,670 were reported by State Bank Of The West. Advisory Rech Inc owns 179,807 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 32,719 shares to 41,958 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 19,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).