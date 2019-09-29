As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Alethea Capital Management Boosted Stake by $609,000; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Boosted by $629,195 Its Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 664,237 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My K.I.S.S. Pick In The Commercial Mortgage REIT Sector: Blackstone Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: This 7.5%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 8.97% Yield (BXMT) – Forbes Now” with publication date: July 05, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,142 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 94,540 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 1,038 shares. Cls Invs Limited owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 669 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 5,500 shares. Brave Asset owns 1.89% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 94,607 shares. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,747 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 9,500 are owned by E&G Advsrs Lp. 6,129 are held by Blair William Il. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 0.15% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 34,633 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd has invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Charter Tru owns 13,997 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.07M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,890 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 16,083 shares. Johnson accumulated 14,902 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 4,809 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,884 shares. 5,514 are owned by Argi Services Lc. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,766 shares in its portfolio. 1,289 are held by Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com. Barometer Capital Mgmt owns 24,095 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 19,191 shares to 7,640 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 22,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,334 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).