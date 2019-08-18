As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lowered by $568,958 Its Stake; As Workday (WDAY) Share Value Declined, Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted Its Position by $1.77 Million

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 118.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 9,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 16,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 7,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares to 76,302 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cv Starr & stated it has 70,000 shares. Florida-based Finemark National Bank And Tru has invested 0.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Southport Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Curbstone Fin Corp holds 10,304 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability reported 5,825 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 32,134 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fil Ltd holds 271,123 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. American Fincl Bank accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Scopus Asset LP holds 2.74% or 589,368 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Financial Inc owns 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,138 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 19,851 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 14,049 shares to 9,419 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,134 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,372 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd stated it has 201,676 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank Tru Communication owns 358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 777,800 shares stake. West Oak Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 200 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.94% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,259 shares. 11,430 are owned by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,417 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability owns 3,992 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Co Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,138 shares. Veritable Lp has 1,853 shares. North Star reported 200 shares.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday +1.7% on new bull’s growth estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2019: PLUG, RAMP, WDAY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.