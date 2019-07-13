As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Shareholder Altai Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,962 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.62M, down from 461,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “E2open and Amber Road Announce Successful Tender Offer – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) CEO Jim Preuninger on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amber Road Launches New Multi-Country Customs Warehousing Platform with Enhanced Support for European Customs Filing – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Altai Capital Delivers Letter to Amber Road Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Spark Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 141,128 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 158,500 shares. Oaktop Cap Ii Ltd Partnership reported 2.53% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 174,350 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 4,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 1,500 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation stated it has 37,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 30,254 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% or 267,187 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 5,715 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 0.17% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 25,760 shares to 215,663 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company holds 178 shares. Bb&T has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 15,724 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 0.68% stake. Karp Capital Corporation owns 0.79% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,036 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 122,343 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 32,378 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Mitchell Mngmt has 40,144 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc invested in 0.81% or 75,893 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 21,508 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd has 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).