As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Stake; Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered W R Berkley (WRB) Holding by $922,656; Shares Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 31,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 5.43 million shares traded or 104.25% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (WRB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 10,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,060 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W R Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 391,406 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.92 million shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.6% or 4,259 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 2,903 shares. 100 were accumulated by Horan Cap Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,558 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,001 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 363,765 shares. The Ohio-based Schulhoff has invested 0.98% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 2.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 147,683 shares. Carroll Financial Associate owns 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,062 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 51,790 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Old Point Tru And Fin Serv N A stated it has 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,416 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Honeywell beats quarterly profit estimates, raises 2019 forecast – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Paz George.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,485 shares to 44,612 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,560 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.53 million for 27.34 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.