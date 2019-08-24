As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $6.32 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position as Stock Price Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 925,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.64 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 355,175 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Takes Neutral Stance On ServiceMaster After Frontdoor Spinoff – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 146,870 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $196.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,554 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 2.42 million shares stake. 528,393 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity. Whittier Trust Com reported 0.97% stake. Beacon Cap Mngmt holds 240 shares. Prudential Plc has invested 0.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Korea Invest Corporation holds 762,557 shares. Fairfield Bush has 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Crawford Counsel invested in 456,962 shares. Miles Capital, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,221 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 84,490 shares in its portfolio. 14,716 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 418,890 shares to 9.60 million shares, valued at $450.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safran Sa Spons Adr (SAFRY) by 32,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Aia Group Ltd Spons Adr (AAGIY).