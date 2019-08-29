As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Netflix Com (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined While Carroll Financial Associates Upped by $533,644 Its Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 742.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, up from 202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $297.99. About 3.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 153,893 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, up from 142,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $163.23. About 1.89M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,886 shares to 104,356 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 10,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc Inc reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 256,735 shares. Hightower Ltd has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 80,769 shares. 316,381 were reported by Suvretta Ltd Llc. Hilton Management Lc invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,403 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 120,093 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.57 million shares. 163,184 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers reported 745,851 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% or 82,544 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Btc Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 3,517 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7,015 shares to 2,733 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

