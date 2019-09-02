As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Has Lowered by $6.32 Million Its Position; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Shares Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.69 million, down from 8.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 66,388 shares to 482,623 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 153,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corp accumulated 26,037 shares. Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,088 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Amarillo Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,272 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,557 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 0.09% or 1,274 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,771 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Psagot House owns 112,635 shares. Brinker Capital owns 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,043 shares. 100,140 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Florida-based Cumberland has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested in 0.45% or 25,592 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,914 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,000 shares to 91,900 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap owns 87,857 shares. Sather Gp reported 335,239 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 107,787 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.13% or 67,615 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 23,243 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 20,855 shares. Ativo Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cambridge Invest Research stated it has 83,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 2.76M shares. 247,504 are owned by Logan Cap Incorporated. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 4,847 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Incorporated LP invested in 1.03% or 1.02 million shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.04 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.