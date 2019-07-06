As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Raised Holding by $898,546; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding by $310.93 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 5,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,718 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 48,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 6.15 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Jakob Bro/Thomas Morgan/Joey Baron, Pizza Express Jazz Club, London – a three-way conversation; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CHRISTIANSON TALKS AT BLOOMBERG FORUM; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,215 shares. Apriem reported 0.12% stake. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,322 shares. Df Dent Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 2,218 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,670 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division invested in 112,338 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp holds 0.45% or 10,304 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0.25% or 19,331 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,350 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 3,553 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Co stated it has 13,966 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Gru reported 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6,930 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,879 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.04B for 9.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Partners Incorporated reported 41,500 shares stake. Grp, a New York-based fund reported 437,139 shares. Moreover, Security Tru has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 369,315 were accumulated by Commonwealth State Bank Of. Fosun Limited invested in 5,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ci Incorporated reported 0.5% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Kistler invested in 938 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.1% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1.66% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 113,258 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 70,699 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Partners Lc owns 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 12,106 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 0.02% stake.