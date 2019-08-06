As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Synovus Financial Has Lowered Position by $412,764; Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Declined While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Trimmed Holding

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 2,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 104,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, down from 107,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 39,720 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38B, down from 40,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 1.41 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.38 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa has 153,404 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. First Trust reported 86,277 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Cohen Management has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5,429 were reported by Washington Tru National Bank & Trust. 10,927 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Georgia-based Marco Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Morgan Stanley accumulated 9.05 million shares. Kcm Advsr Limited Company holds 33,657 shares. John G Ullman & holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 49,002 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 6.53% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 89,142 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 34,373 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,084 shares to 19,677 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 115 shares to 79,940 shares, valued at $9.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Utilities Spdr (XLU).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.48 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested in 2,807 shares. 4,600 are owned by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. First Citizens Retail Bank reported 25,092 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,660 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 620,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. 5,300 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsr Inc. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 27,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 29,895 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.29% or 108,229 shares. 1,510 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com stated it has 35,714 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Boston And Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,282 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 4.68 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.