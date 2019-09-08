As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered by $425,178 Its Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Lifted Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS HAS INVITED FACEBOOK’S EUROPEAN REPRESENTATIVES TO ASK WHETHER GERMAN ACCOUNTS AFFECTED BY DATA “SCANDAL”; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s information commissioner says Facebook co-operating with inquiry; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 21/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,719 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 14,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). House Ltd holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 256,584 shares. 255 were reported by Wealthcare Cap Lc. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma invested in 26,973 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cap Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 624,437 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc has 6.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 143,642 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,400 shares. Capital Int Sarl reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 198,326 shares. Cadian Cap Management Lp accumulated 417,000 shares. 49,003 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc. 335,010 were accumulated by Bloom Tree Prtn Lc. 492,937 were reported by Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Aspiriant Lc reported 0.75% stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 15,515 shares to 139,949 shares, valued at $60.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,940 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook user phone numbers found in server leak – TechCrunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mgmt has 450 shares. Conning stated it has 24,061 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hills Bankshares reported 3,403 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 12,759 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Com holds 382,655 shares. 25,794 are owned by Nbt Bank N A Ny. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Town Country Natl Bank Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 1.57% or 20,775 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 166,102 shares. Boston Advisors Lc holds 9,069 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co holds 14,716 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.