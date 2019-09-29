As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Randolph Co Has Cut by $735,150 Its Holding; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Declined, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $570,000

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.31M shares traded or 56.76% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05 million, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 320,294 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 65,234 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Beacon Inc owns 240 shares. Legacy Cap holds 0.54% or 6,940 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.27% or 14,129 shares. Country Tru Financial Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 232 shares. 6,278 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 4,634 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 673 shares. Essex Fin Svcs Inc owns 8,794 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.29% or 37,871 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.24% or 2,037 shares. Boston Llc holds 9,069 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 106,763 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.