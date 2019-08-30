As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $798,216; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Woodstock Upped by $658,803 Its Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 94,097 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95M, down from 99,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $164.99. About 1.16M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 5.94M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 97,530 shares to 104,905 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:BP) by 13,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Shortterm Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,980 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 6,965 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Capital Gru holds 7,255 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1,673 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 9.55M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Da Davidson Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 66,630 shares. Arrow reported 26,037 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 1.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.17M shares. 7 are owned by Transamerica Advsrs. America First Limited Liability Corp accumulated 97,394 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Wedge L LP Nc invested in 0.06% or 123,179 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.46% or 114,396 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 32,776 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.7% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parsons Ri holds 0.26% or 55,098 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 222,183 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Liability Company has 16,224 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,549 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.19 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 9,821 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Condor Capital Management has 0.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

