As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Covington Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $2.30 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Boosted Its S&W Seed Co (SANW) Stake by $436,516

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 32,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88 million market cap company. It closed at $2.4 lastly. It is down 6.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed Sees FY Rev $65M-$70M; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.