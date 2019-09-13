As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased Holding; Bokf Boosted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $571,064 as Share Price Declined

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $167.83. About 1.52M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Bokf increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 7,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 155,005 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79M, up from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 3.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,839 were accumulated by Carroll Finance Associate. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.07 million shares. Iowa Bancorp reported 2.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,500 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riggs Asset Managment reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Trust has 47,609 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed holds 1.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5.59 million shares. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 10,753 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bennicas And Associate Inc reported 6,125 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.72M shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability stated it has 56,833 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 358,908 shares. Maverick accumulated 78,330 shares. Hourglass Lc has invested 1.48% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 10,701 shares to 81,214 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,418 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (Prn) (VEA) by 9,910 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,433 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

