As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Lowered Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Cullen Capital Management Cut by $3.09 Million Its Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,579 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, down from 110,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 58,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.41 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24,520 shares to 900,730 shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Dell, Lenovo, Cisco and Hewlett Packard – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,071 shares to 4,026 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 42,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Honeywell International Inc.’s (NYSE:HON) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.