As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Holder Independent Investors Decreased Its Stake by $331,800; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Trimmed Position

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, down from 91,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,775 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 46,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.48. About 1.42 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.33 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S accumulated 17,882 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 246,900 shares. Kessler Invest Group Lc owns 202 shares. 5,386 are held by Savant Ltd Liability. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 20,985 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 525 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware holds 174,664 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,882 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Yorktown Management And Research Inc owns 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,000 shares. 976,287 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 25,226 shares. Community And Invest reported 2.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 68,723 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 186,715 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Perkins Capital Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,710 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Company holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,795 shares. Fil reported 9.09M shares stake. 562,980 are owned by Wafra. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 7,550 shares. 101,377 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Mgmt. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Mgmt Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,775 shares. Farmers Merchants, Nebraska-based fund reported 305,445 shares. Ci Invests holds 2.75M shares. Mai Cap Mgmt has 283,109 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca holds 0.49% or 11,108 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,618 shares to 8,893 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).