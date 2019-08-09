As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Lowered Its Position; Rivulet Capital Raised Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 110,577 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 118,903 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 363,765 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 28,583 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc holds 0.47% or 528,393 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,450 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West, a California-based fund reported 16,670 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 985,248 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 3.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Legacy Capital Inc has 6,790 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.09% or 60,846 shares. Apriem holds 2,912 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Com reported 23,068 shares stake. Nordea Investment Management stated it has 16 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Liability Co De invested in 216,939 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 6,015 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.