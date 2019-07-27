As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Netease (NTES) Stock Rose While Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 160,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485.64M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $238.96. About 361,727 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,519 shares to 18,998 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na reported 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First National Bank reported 0.59% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 0.03% or 1,514 shares. Alethea Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 282,737 shares. 851,924 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 26,297 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 24,388 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sageworth Trust has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First National accumulated 86,277 shares. 705,881 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc stated it has 15,825 shares.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 25.10 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.