As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Newfocus Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08M shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin

Newfocus Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc sold 10,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 28,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 39,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49 million shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 1.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Epoch Invest Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 160,765 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il has 4,906 shares. 48,002 were accumulated by Girard Prns Limited. Macquarie Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 368,298 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2.35% or 472,000 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,551 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hallmark Capital Mngmt stated it has 117,651 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox reported 8,631 shares. 409,240 are held by Natl Bank. Moreover, Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has 0.53% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.13% or 2,543 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication accumulated 109,488 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP has 1.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.13 million shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch Largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy Storage Program in the World – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31,679 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 26,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,176 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 283,469 shares. Natixis has invested 0.29% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chesley Taft And Associates Lc has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Twin Capital Mngmt accumulated 17,666 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd has invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited reported 39,500 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 723,184 shares. Rock Point Advsr Lc holds 4.18% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 173,660 shares. Sit Inv reported 361,415 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0.11% or 5,094 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Serv has invested 4.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Madison Invest Incorporated has 1.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc has 77,383 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Lc invested in 206,893 shares or 0.94% of the stock.