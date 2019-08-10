As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Valley National Advisers Has Increased Stake by $1.32 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Position Increased by Cna Financial Corp

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 235.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 23,515 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 15,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,336 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,217 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 64,142 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 157,696 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd stated it has 7,343 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 346,703 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citigroup invested in 0.11% or 865,157 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation owns 237,623 shares. South State has invested 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 353,837 were reported by Edgar Lomax Va. Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 52,150 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,107 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Benedict Fincl accumulated 19,968 shares. Eos Mgmt Lp has 8,158 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 17,733 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,348 shares to 7,701 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 16,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,522 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 77,755 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,799 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital invested in 3,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 176,150 shares. United Cap Advisers Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 57,408 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 6,026 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 359 shares. Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 839 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,550 shares. & Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,629 shares. Beaumont Partners Lc holds 0.54% or 31,615 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd reported 327,770 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 54,994 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt has invested 1.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).