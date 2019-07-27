As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosted Position; Trinseo S A (TSE) Stock Value Declined While Bluemountain Capital Management Increased Its Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 154.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 7,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,637 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 305,452 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,896 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 41,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Large Cap Value Opportunities Alphadex Fd Com Shs (FTA) by 32,610 shares to 10,720 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 9,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,261 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 3000 Index Fd (IWV).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 121,754 shares to 7,877 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 8,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).