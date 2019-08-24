As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Legacy Private Trust Cut Its Stake by $304,940; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,914 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 4,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 6,946 shares. South State Corp has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 14,630 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1,425 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.87% or 27,674 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lmr Partners Llp holds 6,930 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.15% or 183,630 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 567,401 shares. Central Bank & Tru stated it has 35,429 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blume Cap Mngmt reported 7,300 shares stake. Td Llc owns 20 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 14,961 shares to 19,250 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 24,246 shares to 53,069 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,428 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc accumulated 1,608 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 0.11% or 619,668 shares. Colony Limited invested in 65,442 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 14,617 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 35,714 were accumulated by Ipswich Co Inc. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc reported 0.01% stake. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,679 shares. Reilly reported 1,770 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,170 are owned by Check Cap Mgmt Ca. West Oak Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.42% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ballentine Ptnrs Llc holds 2,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 7,189 shares.