As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position; Perigon Wealth Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Trimmed by $365,400

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,719 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 4,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) by 4,714 shares to 8,291 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer holds 5,646 shares. Northside Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,727 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 954,724 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Merchants reported 58,580 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 79,450 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,178 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,786 shares. Caprock Gp has invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Franklin Street Nc owns 9,626 shares. Aimz Investment Ltd Com has invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 3,448 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 1.96M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Llc holds 37,957 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 5.53 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares to 224,983 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

