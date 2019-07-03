As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $568,958; Olstein Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 16,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 313,339 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 872,023 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,000 shares to 156,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Natixis stated it has 66,511 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 4,751 shares. Sigma Planning owns 3,040 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 32,136 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 1,500 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Retirement Of Alabama owns 31,295 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 57,369 shares. Ent Fincl Services owns 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 64 shares. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 1,395 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 21,265 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Llc. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Lc owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 386 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc holds 31,570 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 13,494 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Co stated it has 1,650 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Co owns 2,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gp owns 9,642 shares. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Tru accumulated 4,259 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 84,490 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 615,279 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 2,322 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 55,900 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2,001 shares. Suncoast Equity holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 156,335 shares. 589,368 are held by Scopus Asset Management L P.