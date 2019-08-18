As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Lifted Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 9,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 762,913 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.24 million, up from 753,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69,533 shares to 721,765 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,414 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,408 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Yorktown Research Com accumulated 8,000 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 47,158 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 106,579 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1,858 shares. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 5.51% or 156,335 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hallmark accumulated 120,013 shares. First Utd Comml Bank Trust has invested 1.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers State Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,365 shares. Contravisory invested in 1.96% or 31,742 shares. Lynch Associates In has 32,739 shares. Randolph holds 170,621 shares or 5.32% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 13,350 shares or 0.9% of the stock. 449 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Limited Liability.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 214,645 shares to 453,990 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.