As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding; Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Shares Declined While Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 115,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 384,662 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, up from 269,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 91,738 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 2,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,913 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 32,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.54. About 2.75 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares to 139,688 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,782 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,291 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,405 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).