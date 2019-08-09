As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Holding by $601,822; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 2.05M shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 64,429 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 60,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 2.36 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation has 349,042 shares. Firsthand Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,927 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited accumulated 1.88% or 100,198 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 600 shares. 238,685 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Bryn Mawr Co has 1.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howard Cap has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 312,836 are held by Lpl Ltd Company. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 95,942 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.7% or 35,187 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) by 6,559 shares to 4,523 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 107,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,641 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 bln – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Legg Mason’s (LM) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Down – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Continental AG seeks deeper cost cuts as profit drops – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Toshiba Q1 profit jumps on cost cuts, but misses estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 283 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 603,894 shares. 3,004 were accumulated by Department Mb State Bank N A. The Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Company Lc has invested 1.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Trillium Asset Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,715 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 9,728 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America stated it has 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ipswich Inv Management Inc holds 1.32% or 16,698 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 1,783 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Partners reported 1,460 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Lc accumulated 55,243 shares. 269,609 are held by Element Capital Limited Co.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,580 shares to 646 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).