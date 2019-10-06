As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Cut by $338,952 Its Position; Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Position Upped by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 562,145 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 27,965 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, down from 29,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.76M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks With P/E Ratios Under 20 – Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 20,465 shares to 352,471 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 24,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assoc Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisor Ltd owns 28,109 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Somerset Group Ltd Com invested in 0.18% or 1,207 shares. Dt Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 2,305 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 54,745 shares. Family Firm holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,156 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 4,435 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Llc invested in 0.39% or 27,310 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And invested in 22,076 shares. 241,020 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,136 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And owns 125,117 shares. 2,001 are owned by Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.9% or 320,294 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 103,936 shares. 6,077 are held by Profund Advsr Limited Com. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 45,944 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 145 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Waddell And Reed Fin Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 308,251 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp invested in 225,067 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 62,223 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 155,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc invested in 0% or 120,579 shares. Eulav Asset holds 32,900 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 199,973 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 67,473 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,780 shares to 6,434 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.