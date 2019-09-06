As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Holding; Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 11,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 56,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 4.45 million shares traded or 85.40% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 63,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.56 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 939,235 shares traded or 80.01% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors holds 0.11% or 16,963 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset invested 1.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Monetary Mgmt has invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 4,892 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Personal Corp accumulated 0.01% or 5,818 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.76% or 115,131 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,142 are held by Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited. Glenview Bank Dept holds 12,759 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Logan Cap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,881 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors holds 0.42% or 6,393 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership holds 7,516 shares. First Personal Finance owns 4,660 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.19 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 119,137 shares to 630,732 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 31,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 111,840 shares to 334,498 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kestrel holds 173,200 shares or 5.16% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 167,356 shares. Meeder Asset owns 11,091 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Dean Mgmt holds 1.14% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 10,555 shares. Highbridge Limited Liability Corp owns 9,269 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.09% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 3,764 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 119 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 10,713 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 6,111 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Announce HSR Early Termination for Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods (THS) PT Raised to $67 at BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.