As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shares Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding by $815,034; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Boosted Stake

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5458.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 32,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 76.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 6,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95 million shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 12,180 shares to 35,242 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,259 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

